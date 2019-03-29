|
Thomas Jenkins Thomas Jenkins, 92, passed away on March 27, 2019. He was widower to Virginia St. Germain and shared 49 years of marriage together. He was partner to Nonnie Ziegler for 15 years. He was preceded in death by his son Alfred Jenkins. Born in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was the son of Thomas Buford Jenkins and Edith Brandmire. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 - 1946. Following his service, he lived in San Pedro and Bakersfield where he worked as a crane operator. In 1959, the family settled in Lakewood, Calif. He started a business partnership and years later branched out on his own to start his family business, Jenkins Equipment Service, in 1989. He is survived by his five children, 24 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at his residence at 4307 Ostrom Ave., Lakewood, Calif.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019