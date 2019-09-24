|
|
April 12, 1936 - September 16, 2019 Touissaint L'Ouverture Parker was born to Rev. Joseph Allen and Mary Alyce Parker on April 12, 1936, the second of their four children. He departed this life on September 16, 2019. Touissaint was born on Easter morning and the name Touissaint translates to the "Rising of the Saints". After graduating from Pontiac High School in Pontiac, Michigan in 1955, Touissaint enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Europe. When he was honorably discharged in 1962, he held the rank of E-5 / Spec 5, which is equivalent to a Staff Sergeant. In February 1962, he moved to Seattle for a brief period of time, before relocating to Los Angeles where he began a 30 year career as a surgical and later an orthopedic technician at the Long Beach Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital. In March of 1969, he married Mary Smith, and to this union was born his beloved son Stefan L'Overture Parker on May 23, 1970. He lived in the Wrigley neighborhood of Long Beach for over 50 years. Touissaint was devoted to his immediate and extended family. He was always the person in the family that you could call upon when you needed help with any kind of project; from moving to painting to plumbing to carpentry. He liked to call himself the "Jack of All Trades, Master of None". He was a "neighbor's neighbor" who was always available to lend a hand throughout the neighborhood as needed. After he retired from the VA in 1992, he spent his time caring for his family, working in his yard, playing with his dogs, hanging out with close friends and neighbors. Touissaint also traveled, with Las Vegas as a favored destination for many years. In recent years, he was "Grandpa Tootie" to all of his grandchildren. Touissaint is survived by his partner, Ms. Gregory Williams; his son, Stefan and daughter-in-law, Erica; his grandchildren, Jacob Keith and Malachi L'Ouverture; his brothers, Joseph and Keith and sister-in-law, Paulette; his sister, Sudine and brother-in-law, James; stepson, Darryl Whitted; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Whitted and a multitude of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held in the Chapel of the Chimes at Inglewood Park Cemetery, 720 E. Florence Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 3:00p.m. Inglewood Park Cemetery, 720 E. Florence Avenue Inglewoood, CA 90301 / 310-412-6521
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Sept. 24, 2019