Truman ("Tim") Chamberlain November 15, 1934 - October 4, 2019 Truman ("Tim") Chamberlain, age 84, of Long Beach, California died at home on October 4, 2019 after a long illness. Missing him are his wife of 65 years, Gail; his son, Greg Chamberlain (wife Cathy); daughter, Betsy Snyder (husband Kent) and their daughters, Nikki Chamberlain and Brittney Snyder; also his brother, Leo Chamberlain and sister, Marlene McCamey and their families. He was born November 15, 1934 in Clearfield, PA. His parents, Leo and Genevieve Patterson Chamberlain of Bells Landing, PA, moved with family to California in 1963. His wife, Gail, followed him and at age 19, they married - with written permission from their parents - on New Year's Day, 1954. He loved his family most, and cars. Tims love of cars began when he was a little boy, washing everyone's cars for fun, and from then on, keeping his own cars looking better than new. He also loved animals, especially his latest favorite, the little dog next door. "Peekaboo" who stayed to visit every day, running from room to room to find him and even sleeping beside him. Tim also loved the times at Palm Desert, golf and his friends, and every season, planting new flowers. He liked having a nice yard, gardening for hours on end, planting and caring for beautiful flowers at home too. They have lived in their Long Beach home for 55 years, surrounded by favorite neighbors with lasting friendships. He began his career in law enforcement with the Lynwood, California Police Department in 1963, then 25 years with Long Beach PD., retiring in 1989. Tim loved police work, especially the Detective Division. He was named Police Officer of the Year in 1988. He served on the LBPOA Board of Directors for over 20 years and many years as Trustee with the Widows and Orphans Trust Fund. Tim said he wanted his funeral to be at the Coliseum so lots of people could be there. Instead his services will be held at Forest Lawn, in Cypress, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 18, 2019