|
|
Tula Gomez Guzm n, loving wife and mother of 3, died peacefully at home among her family in Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was 101 years old. She is survived by a younger brother, Bobby Gomez; her children, Jerry Guzm n, Eleanor Barrie and Robert Guzm n; 5 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Tula Gomez was born July 14, 1918, a middle child of 13, in Douglas, AZ to Rafaela and Bernardo Gomez. The family moved early in her life to San Pedro and found work in the canneries. She dropped out of high school in 10th grade to work and help support the family. Tula attended night school to obtain her high school equivalency diploma. She took classes at Long Beach City College, then enrolled in Cal State Univ., Long Beach, despite the three bus commute. In 1978, at 59, Tula Guzm n graduated with a Bachelor's degree in home economics. She also made a point of seeing the world. Over the years she found her way to Russia, China, Israel, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Mexico and much of Europe and the United States. After her husband, Tony Guzm n, died in 2009, Tula's health began to decline. Though confined to bed in her final years, she was attended around the clock by her dedicated caregiver, Melba. Services for Tula Guzm n will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, at 2 p.m. at Green Hills Memorial Park, 27501 Western Ave, Rancho Palos Verdes (310) 521-4333. A reception will follow at the Madeo Room at the Doubletree by Hilton, 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina in San Pedro; (310) 514-3344. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Long Beach.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020