"Big Chuck" Vincent Caropino of Rancho Mirage passed away on July 9, 2019. He was born in Montebello CA September 5, 1947 to Antone and Eva Caropino. "Big Chuck" was a standout football player at Montebello High School and Long Beach States Championship team of 1970. He ran a successful industrial refuse business in East Los Angeles and Arizona. He coined the phrase "Chuck's the name, football is the game" and "your trash is my cash, come rain or shine, your trash is mine". His generosity and personality were as big as his celebrated forearms. He is survived by his sister, Tony Marie Caropino and his son, Chase Allen Kinstler-Caropino. Mass will be held on at 11:00am on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at St. Lawrence Martyr Church, 1900 South Prospect Avenue, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 16, 2019