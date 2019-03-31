|
Virginia Beck October 9, 1917 - December 17, 2018 Walter and Virginia Beck Forever In Love ~ Together Again After living into her 102nd year with a sharp and interactive mind, Virginia Olive Bennett Beck passed away in Long Beach, CA on December 17, 2018 with her loving son at her side. She was born on October 9, 1917 and was pre-deceased by her treasured husband, Walter and dear daughter, Judy Beck Bostian Manning. She was an incredibly great old gal who gave us all her unconditional love. Walter Stuart Beck was born September 24, 1916 and passed away on July 9, 2011. At 94 years old, he too still possessed a razor sharp mind and a great sense of humor. He and his beloved Virginia were born in the heartland of Toledo, Ohio. Married for over 71 years, these love birds were inseparable until Walter's passing. At that time, Virginia wrote Walter a beautiful love poem entitled "You're Not Gone, You're Just Away" and now they are together again forever in love. Survived by son, Larry (Mollie) Beck; son-in-law, Denny Manning; grandchildren, Wendy Bostian, Marnie Beck Mohr (Anthony), Jenny Bostian Stewart (Scott), Jessica Beck Collins (Matt) and five great grandchildren. Services were private.
