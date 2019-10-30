|
December 16, 1916 - October 12, 2019 Born Adela Virginia Flores to Bernardo and Victoriana Flores in Tubac, AZ on December 16, 1916, Virginia passed away in Long Beach, CA on October 12, 2019 at the age of 102. Losing her father at an early age, Virginia dropped out of school so she could help support her family. Virginia, sister Inez, brother Bernardo and her mother moved to the Los Angeles Harbor area to establish new lives in a new land. Virginia met her husband Marcial and married in 1941. In 1950. Marcial and Virginia moved to Lomita, CA to establish a home for their growing family. Virginia developed her green thumb in landscaping her yard with a wide variety of plants, flowers, shrubs and fruit trees. After the summer harvests, Virginia canned boysenberry, plum and apricot jams to be enjoyed by her family throughout the year. Virginia graced family and friends with culinary skills. Her Christmas cookies, tamales and tortillas were enjoyed by many. Frequently, before dinner, Virginia would pass out fresh homemade tortillas to some of the local kids who decided to stay longer to play in hopes for the tasty treat. After the loss of her beloved husband Marcial, Virginia traveled frequently to Europe. She even took classes at the University of Salamanca during an extended stay in Spain. Virginia was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Louise and husband, Marcial. She will be missed by her four children, eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday October 31, 2019, 11AM at All Souls Mortuary Chapel
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019