November 25, 1921 - March 21, 2019 Virginia Ferguson Feo was born November 25, 1921, in Colusa, CA. She passed away peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach on March 21, 2019. Virginia grew up in the Depression and her family moved frequently throughout California as her father found work as a civil engineer. She attended a different school every year, and sometimes more than one school. The family eventually settled in Venice, California where she attended high school. A quick learner, Virginia started Santa Monica Junior College at the age of 16. She was elected student body vice president, as well as the student leader of women's athletics, and was a competitive swimmer. She attended UCLA after graduating from junior college. She met Edwin Feo at SMC. They were married in Santa Monica on September 26, 1941. During World War II, Ed was a pilot in the Army Air Corps and the couple moved to air bases around the US until he was sent overseas. While Ed was overseas, Virginia had their first child, Kathryn. After the war, the family moved to the San Fernando Valley where Virginia had two more children, Elizabeth and Ed. As a young mother, Virginia was active in the PTA and church, led the local girl scouts, and played bridge with a group of friends on a regular basis. She was in her element, surrounded by friends, secure knowing she finally had her own home. But in 1963, Ed decided they should move to Long Beach. As Virginia often described it, she went kicking and screaming to the peninsula in Long Beach, but thanked him for the rest of her life for getting her there. In Long Beach, Virginia was a long-time member and trustee of the Belmont Heights United Methodist Church, as well as a treasured member and president of the Alamitos Bay Garden Club. She was an avid sailor, and she and Ed spent many years racing and cruising boats with Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and Long Beach Yacht Club. She was also an accomplished tennis player, playing well into her 80s. She took up golf at 60 and played until her mid 90s, a highlight being the hole in one she scored two weeks before her ninetieth birthday. She was a dedicated bridge player. She was an active and athletic woman her entire life. Virginia and Ed started a yacht dealership in Long Beach in 1963 and expanded the business to multiple locations from Marina del Rey to San Diego. In the 1970's, they started a sailboat manufacturing company. Virginia kept the books and managed all of the details of those ventures. Virginia had a keen memory. She could easily recall the dates of the most obscure family event. As her family grew, she kept track of every birthday and anniversary of every child, grandchild and great grand child and always sent a thoughtful card. She was loved by her many friends for her grace, optimism, and kindness offered to all she encountered. Family was always important to Virginia. Her husband passed away in 2000 and she missed him dearly, She is survived by her three children and their spouses Kathryn (Steven) Keefer, Elizabeth (Raymond) O'Toole, and Ed (Maryann) Feo; seven grandchildren and their spouses Matthew (Jennifer) Keefer, Brian (Beth) Munce, Andrea (Terry) Wellman, Jamie (John) Morinaga, Katherine (Kevin) Kelly, Christina (Rudy) Kimmerling, and Marisa (Cody) Eury; and eighteen great grandchildren. Virginia will be missed by all of them. A memorial service for Virginia will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Belmont Heights United Methodist Church, 317 N. Termino Ave., Long Beach, CA 90814. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to that church in Virginia's name.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019