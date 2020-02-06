|
|
Vivianne Leigh Fitzgerald (n‚e Berryman) died peacefully in her sleep on January 29, 2020. She was born on December 25, 1931, and was shortly thereafter baptized using the same bowl from Sweden used for the baptisms of her mother and grandmother. She resided in Pico, California, from 1940 until her marriage in 1954. Vivianne then lived in Lakewood, California, until shortly before her death. A beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, neighbor, and colleague, she devoted herself to her family, nursing career, parish, decades-long friendships, and many civic organizations. Vivianne was a graduate of Whittier High School and the California Hospital School of Nursing. She became a Registered Nurse after graduating from the School's 3-year residential program and scoring higher on her Board examinations than anyone else that year. To return to her nursing career, she obtained an Associate-in-Science degree at Long Beach City College in 1975. While proud of the academic accomplishments of her husband and sons, she was also proud of her own degree, obtained when she was 43. Vivianne worked as an industrial nurse before leaving her career upon the birth of her sons. Upon her return, she served as the Director of Nurses for several chains of skilled nursing homes and then as a Skilled Nursing Inspector for the State of California and its MediCal Program. Following her retirement, she was very active in "the Union" -- California State Retirees (CSR), serving as Chapter 9 President for many years. Vivianne also served as President of the Long Beach-Lakewood Twins Mothers Club, the PTA of Gompers Elementary School, the Lakewood Women's Club, and the Long Beach Computer Club. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, James Patrick Fitzgerald, whom she met through her brother Donald shortly before James and Donald were deployed to Korea as soldiers of the United States Army First Cavalry Division. She also is survived by her twin sons: Assistant United States Attorney Patrick Raymond Fitzgerald and the Honorable Michael Walter Fitzgerald, and Michael's husband, Arturo Vargas, all of Los Angeles. She also is survived by her older brother, Donald Berryman and his wife, Adele Berryman, of Anaheim, California, and their children and spouses, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Walter ("Denny") Berryman, mother, Ruth Berryman (n‚e Stromberg), and brother, Walter ("Junior") Berryman. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Cyprian Catholic Church in Long Beach on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Details available at www.luybendilday.com In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Vivianne L. Fitzgerald Endowed Scholarship of the Long Beach City College ("LBCC") Foundation. Online: https://www.lbcc.edu/pod/makeagift. Then select "Other" in the drop-down menu and type "Vivianne Fitzgerald". Checks: May be made payable and mailed to LBCC Foundation, 4901 East Carson Street, B-12, Long Beach, CA 90808, with "Vivianne Fitzgerald" on the memo line.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 6, 2020