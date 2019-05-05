|
March 10,1940 - April 5, 2019 Wallace F. Ward, a 50+ year resident of Lakewood, passed away on Apr. 5. Born Mar. 10, 1940 in Lomita to Wallace H. & Mary G. (Mulligan), Wally graduated from St. Anthony HS in 1958. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1968 and retired in 1999 from a 35-year career with GTE. He was a proud member of American Legion Post 496. Wally was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce Ann (Otis). He is survived by son Matthew and wife Kathy, along with grandchildren Hannah and Riley of Marietta Georgia. He is also survived by his daughter Janine Ward of Lakewood, and his former wife and friend Jani Strong of Cheney, KS.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 5, 2019