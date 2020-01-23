|
|
1926 - 2019 Walter was born in Denver in 1926. In 1929 the family moved to California, eventually settling in Long Beach. Walter formed life-long friendships in Long Beach, and graduated from Jordan High School, and lived in Long Beach for the rest of his life. Walt graduated from high school in 1944, and joined the Navy. The Navy sent him to Northwestern University where he graduated in 1948. At Northwestern he met the first love of his life Gini (Virginia) Gustafson. The two were married in 1948. He worked for many years in advertising, including the Independent-Press Telegram. His love of cars led him to start a magazine, Collector Car News. After Gini's death in 1995, Walt was fortunate enough to meet and marry the second love of his life, Gloria Neal. Gloria brought life and love back to Walt. Walter was a trusted friend, a kind man, and a devoted Christian. Walter is survived by his wife, Gloria Neal; his children, Georgia and Walt Jr.; his grandchildren, Drew and Erin, and his great-grandchildren, Whitney and Tiffany. His memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, at St. Gregory's church in Long Beach at 11:00 am.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 23, 2020