Oct. 17, 1920 - Mar. 8, 2019 Born in Blackwell, Oklahoma. Resided in Long Beach since 1934. Warren was a WWII vet serving in the Army/Air Force. Graduated from USC Magma Cum Laude majoring in music. A master of trumpet, he performed with the Disneyland Band & Strawhatters for 33 years. After retirement he continued entertaining with various bands through the years. He is survived by four sons, Warren Jr., Greg, Lennie (Beverly), and Kenny (Mary Ann), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/lbpresstelegram Forest Lawn, Long Beach
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Mar. 21, 2019
