William E. Joiner II, affectionately known as "Billy" bka "Snake" recently passed away at the age of 49. Billy, a long-time resident of the East Side of Long Beach and proud graduate of Wilson High School, was a devoted grandson, adored son, loving brother, and dedicated friend. He is survived by his father, William E. Joiner Sr; siblings, Anitra Joiner, Akia Madden, Robert Madden, and a host of friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Ida M. Courtney, and mother, Carla Courtney. A Memorial Service will be held on October 17th in Long Beach.

