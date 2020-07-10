June 25, 1944 - July 4, 2020 "The journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take" - J.R.R. Tolkien Our Uncle Bill, William Edgar Cannon was born on June 25, 1944 and managed to leave this world on July 4th during a Full moon and a Lunar Eclipse. He was born at Bixby Knolls Hospital to Margaret Goodman Cannon and John Ernest Walker Cannon. His father was a builder in Long Beach and his mother was involved in charitable causes throughout her Life. Bill lived in Long Beach all his Life. His older siblings were Jamie Goodman Cannon, an Architect in St. Louis, Mary Helen Cannon (Templeton), and Sally Margaret Cannon (Boren) who still lives in Long Beach with her husband, Kozy Boren. Bill attended Long Beach Schools and graduated from Long Beach Poly High School. He graduated from Long Beach State College and received degrees in both Psychology and Philosophy. Bill will be remembered for his green thumb and very delicious vegetables and fruits that he grew and his exceptional carpentry skills creating masterpieces in furniture. He was a great tennis player and often would beat players much younger than him on the courts. Also, he loved golf and joined his brother-in-law, Kozy Boren at Virginia Country Club to play as well as with friends on other courses. Bill had an adventurous heart and traveled the world on his own throughout his Life. He would write about his adventures and his writing is epic and poetic in its content. An example follows: "Uninterrupted sunrays illuminate earth-colored eyes. Eyes that sit secure in a lofty nest on the Eastern Spanish Coastline. These eyes, on occasion, peek over the rim of the nest where distant sounds and star-like colors tell a story of artful Barcelona" A family member always referred to him as Ernest Hemingway because of his adventurous bent and his penchant for writing. Close friends were Myron Lochram, Wanda Simms, Theresa Alletto, Marty Fiebert, and Lee Chauser. People who helped Bill through all of his difficult last six months with prostate cancer were Gaye Cayot and his caregiver, Donna Shoup. Also, helping him constantly through these last couple of years was his nephew, Carroll Cone. He leaves behind his sister, Sally Cannon Boren; nieces and nephews, Robin Boren-Coleman Sexton, Charles Sexton, Mark Cone, Colette Sexton, Camille Sexton and Chloe Sexton, Sally Templeton, Julie Templeton, Joe Templeton, Kate & Bo Alksninis, Nancy Cannon, and David Cannon.





