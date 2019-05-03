Press-Telegram Obituaries
William H. Bayless Obituary
February 15, 1940 - April 28, 2019 Bill passed away on April 28, 2019 surrounded by his wife and two children. Born in Long Beach on February 15, 1940. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam era. He was employed by TRW for 37 years. Bill volunteered at the Historical Society of Long Beach (HSLB), KKJZ Jazz Radio, and most recently, Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna; children David (Allison Keith) and Diane Green (Ron), cherished grandchildren Justin, Shelby and Calder; sister, Patricia Huffman, nieces and nephews. Bill will be remembered as a kind, generous, loving and incredible husband, father and grandfather. A memorial service will be held at Luyben Dilday Mortuary on May 19 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the HSLB, 4260 Atlantic Ave., LB 90807. Luyben Dilday Mortuary, 5161 E. Arbor Road, Long Beach 90808
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 3, 2019
