William John Axton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" John Axton

William "Bill" John Axton Obituary
June 9, 1964 - January 14, 2020 On Tuesday, January 14, 2020, Bill Axton passed away in Lakewood, CA at age 55. Bill was born on June 9, 1964 in Lakewood, CA to Phil and Ann Axton. Bill's happiest times were playing softball with his friends and traveling to weekend tournaments to compete and have fun. He was preceded in death by his father, Phil, in 2000. He is survived by his mother, Ann; his brother, Rob (Becky) and their two children, Jacob and Amanda.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Feb. 16, 2020
