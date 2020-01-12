|
Sept.17,1936 - Nov. 23, 2019 RUSS FENDLEY born in Carrollton, Alabama to the late Lawrence Leland and Annie (Thomas) Fendley. Moved to Gordo attended school and graduated from High School in 1955. Russ then went to New York to sail for the MSTS Merchant Marines for over 1 yr. Returned to Gordo, Ala. and joined the US AIR FORCE Dec. 1956-Oct. 1960. Discharged with honors, Russ moved to Los Angeles, California in 1961 and resided in Southern California until his health moved him to Mesa, Arizona where he resided at his daughters Assisted Living for 2 years until his passing. Russ worked 35 years with Santa Fe Railroad and retired March 1995. Russ Fendley built his life around Sports Officiating, he formed his own Association and assigned officials to approx. 5,000 games a year to Schools, Leagues, and different organizations. Russ was given 4 Hall of Fames for over 35 years of dedication and support of Sports Officiating and Sports Officials in the city of Long Beach. Sports was his passion and football was his absolute favorite! Russ also enjoyed fishing,old movies and philosophy. Survivors include Daughter, Deanna Whitlow and son-in-law of Chandler, Az. 6 Grandchildren, 12 Great-Grandchildren, 1 surviving Sister of 8 siblings; Edna Tilley of Gordo, Al. A host of nieces and nephews. Public Funeral Services for William Fendley will be held on February 7, 2020 at 2pm at the Veteran's Memorial in Riverside, Calif. Memorials and Floral contributions are welcomed at this time. Interment will follow services. Reception facilities to be announced, we would LOVE for all family and friends to attend in Russ Fendley's Honor! Riverside National Cemetary 22495 Van Buran Blvd. Riverside, Calif. 92518
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Jan. 12, 2020