Willie Larry McIntyre, Sr. Willie McIntyre, Sr. departed this life on November 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sharon McIntyre; 4 Children; 13 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Long Beach Colonial Mortuary, 638 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA from 2:30pm -7pm. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Lakewood Village Community Church, 4515 Sunfield Ave., Long Beach, CA 90808 at 11am with a public viewing from 10-11am. Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, CA. Long Beach Colonial Mortuary 562-436-1601
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019