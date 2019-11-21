Press-Telegram Obituaries
Long Beach Colonial Mortuary - Long Beach
638 Atlantic Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 436-1601
More Obituaries for Willie McIntyre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Larry McIntyre Sr.

Willie Larry McIntyre Sr. Obituary
Willie Larry McIntyre, Sr. Willie McIntyre, Sr. departed this life on November 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Sharon McIntyre; 4 Children; 13 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Long Beach Colonial Mortuary, 638 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA from 2:30pm -7pm. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Lakewood Village Community Church, 4515 Sunfield Ave., Long Beach, CA 90808 at 11am with a public viewing from 10-11am. Interment will follow at Rose Hills Memorial Park, Whittier, CA. Long Beach Colonial Mortuary 562-436-1601
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on Nov. 21, 2019
