Wilma Lee (Bay) Hergesheimer Wilma Lee (Bay) Hergesheimer went to be with the Lord, May 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Wilma was born in Hume, Missouri on August 2, 1930 to Minnie Mae (Webb) Bay and Reverend Albert Luther Lee Bay. She was the youngest of eleven children. The Bay family lived in several small towns in Missouri and returned to Mr. Bay's hometown of Mountain View, Missouri in 1939. Wilma was a shy girl but well liked. She sang in a quartet in High School and was voted Queen of the Carnival. She graduated from Mountain View High School in 1948. She was married to Dale Eldon Hergesheimer on May 17, 1954 at Mountain View, Missouri.Wilma and Dale lived in several cities in the South Bay area of Los Angeles, County, CA, moving to Long Beach in 1973. Wilma was a homemaker, Brownie leader, Girl Scout Leader, Den Mother, Room Mother, and Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed reading, playing games, studying the Bible and listening to Country music. Wilma is survived by sons, Kenneth Mark and Jeffrey Dale and daughters, Kathleen Lee (Robert) Bossler and Carol Ann (Edward) Nies, grandchildren, Shelby Rose, Samantha Ann and Jesse Edward Nies, Emily (Rey) Alvarado and great grandchildren, Rey and Betsey Rose Alvarado and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Dale Hergesheimer, her parents and five sisters and five brothers.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on July 7, 2019