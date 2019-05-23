|
January 22, 1990 - May 12, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Zachary Owen Hannaford announces his sudden passing at age 29 on May 12, 2019. Zack could light up any room with his smile. He was loved and admired by all for his humor and enormous heart. He cared about the people in his life, loved his friends and family deeply, and was always kind. A celebration of life will be held at Old Ranch Country Club on Saturday, May 25 at 1:00 pm. Go to zacharyhannaford.com for more information.
Published in the Long Beach Press-Telegram on May 23, 2019