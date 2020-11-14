Abel Velasquez Almaguer
Las Cruces - Abel Velasquez Almaguer was born on August, 19th 1950 in Fabens, TX to Rosalio and Agustina Almaguer. As a young boy he and his family moved to Las Cruces where his father found employment with the old Compress Plant on Hadley Street. Abel was part of the original "Beverly Hills" crew of young boys and was the unofficial person to give the famous Las Cruces area the notorious nickname. Abel was known as a local saxophone star playing with the Las Cruces Starliners band headlining several local forums and even recorded a live performance in El Paso. His passion for music never ended as he maintained his congas, drums, and percussion in his garage where one would find him and his family in jam sessions blaring salsa and merengue during family gatherings. Many others knew his face from the local Goodyear tire store where he served the greater community for years forging friendships that would last decades. He would eventually return to his family roots to the El Paso area where he continued working for Goodyear servicing El Paso and cd Juarez with the reputation of an honest businessman always looking to make a deal. Eventually Abel would go on his own operating his own business "El Llantero" continuing his strong networks.
Abel's family was his priority. He was an amazing father and grandfather never missing a sporting event or concert for any of his children or grandchildren. He was also a die hard boxing fan watching every major fight with his family and a cold beer. He had a passion for traveling the world and experiencing new food.
Abel is preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Rosella (Shelly), his father Rosalio (Chalio) Almaguer, and his mother Agustina (Tina) Almaguer. He is survived by his daughter Tammi Alcachupas (Alfonso), his son Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Almaguer US Army (Susana), grandchildren Adrian, Christine, Seth, Seaman Apprentice Noemi Almaguer US Navy, Maya, Alejandro, Kyle, and Cy. He is also survived by his great grandchildren Jocilyn, Matteo, Noriah, and Amia. He is also survived by his brother David Almaguer, and sister Bertha Ramirez both of Las Cruces.
A private memorial service will be held Monday November 16, 2020 at 05:00 P.M. To view the service via live stream log on to www.bacastream.com
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com