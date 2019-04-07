|
Adalberto Romero IV
Berino - Adalberto Romero IV,16, from Berino NM was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 3, 2019. Betito was a loving brother and son. He was selfless in everything he did, humble and patient. His passion for baseball was only matched by his love for his family. Honor student at Gadsden High School and an all around all-star baseball player. Beto was loved by his family, friends and community. He is survived by his parents Beto and Dennice his brother Brian and sister Yarely, and many more family members and his girlfriend Kayla. He will be greatly missed by the unfortunate event in which he was taken. Services will be held at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces NM on Tuesday April 9 with the Chapel to open at 5pm. Evening services will follow at 7pm. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday April 10 at 11am at La Paz -Graham's Funeral Home with burial to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Anthony, NM. To send condolences please go to www.lapaz.grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 7, 2019