Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adalberto Romero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adalberto Romero IV


2003 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Adalberto Romero IV Obituary
Adalberto Romero IV

Berino - Adalberto Romero IV,16, from Berino NM was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on April 3, 2019. Betito was a loving brother and son. He was selfless in everything he did, humble and patient. His passion for baseball was only matched by his love for his family. Honor student at Gadsden High School and an all around all-star baseball player. Beto was loved by his family, friends and community. He is survived by his parents Beto and Dennice his brother Brian and sister Yarely, and many more family members and his girlfriend Kayla. He will be greatly missed by the unfortunate event in which he was taken. Services will be held at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home in Las Cruces NM on Tuesday April 9 with the Chapel to open at 5pm. Evening services will follow at 7pm. Celebration of life will be held on Wednesday April 10 at 11am at La Paz -Graham's Funeral Home with burial to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery in Anthony, NM. To send condolences please go to www.lapaz.grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now