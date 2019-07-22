|
Adalberto Romero
Las Cruces - June 7, 1921 - July 19, 2019
ADALBERTO ROMERO, age 98, of Las Cruces passed away peacefully at home where he was surrounded by family after a short illness. He was the son, of Antonio Romero and Juana Torres of Colotlan, Jalisco, Mexico, and was a member of the Jehovah's Witness organization since 2014. Mr. Romero was a hard worker who had good ethics and loved animals. When time allowed, he played the violin, guitar and trumpet. He retired from Gadsden Independent School District in 1983.
Survivors include his loving wife of seventy-one years, Petra Romero Medrano; his children, Santiago Romero (Margarita), Adelina Muñoz (Demetrio), Armando Lobo Romero (Cathy), Laura Romero, Jesus Romero, Anita Romero, Elizabeth Haymans (Robert), Martha Romero, and Pablo Romero. Other survivors include 36 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by four children, Adelina, Evaristo, Jose Lidio and Adalberto Romero, Jr.
Visitation will begin at 6 PM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Home, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Funeral Discourse is scheduled for 7 PM with Elder Enrique Hinojos officiating. Graveside Service will be held at 9 AM Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Anthony Cemetery where Elder Hinojos will deliver the eulogy.
Serving as casket bearers will be Armando Romero, Freddy Romero, Victor E. Cano, Jaime Cano, Luis Garcia, and Christian Romero.
