Adela M. Garcia
Adela M. Garcia was born in El Paso, Texas to Juan Diaz Madrid and Consuelo Tellez Duran on July 12, 1944. She graduated from Las Cruces High School. Adela married the love of her life Oscar M. Garcia in 1997. She worked for Sara Lee Hosiery where she retired after 30 years. She went on to work for STS of New Mexico for 15 years. Adela loved being around her family, and friends. She was her grandchildren's number one fan.
Adela is preceded in death by her father Juan D. Madrid, mother, Consuelo T. Duran, Step- Father, Jose G. Duran, and brother Juanito D. Madrid Jr.
Adela is survived by her spouse Oscar M. Garcia, Son Ramon Misquez Jr. spouse Cyndi of Dona Ana, Daughters Corina Valles spouse Isidro of Mesilla Park & Michelle Skinner spouse Dodai of Chickasha, OK. Step- children Matilda Lujan & Oscar Garcia Jr., Brothers & Sisters: Edna Gibson (Richard), Henry Madrid (Juanita), Otilia Tirre, Gloria Sanchez (Charlie), Lupe Ogaz, Margaret Madrid, Stephanie Pacheco (Steve), Fred Madrid (Alice), Reymundo Madrid (Coleen), Jimmy Madrid, Alica Flores, Henry Ogaz (Debbie). Thirteen Grandchildren & Fifteen Great-Grandchildren & many nieces and nephews.
Mass is scheduled for 10:00 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Our Lady of Purification, 5525 Cristo Rey St., Dona Ana.
Arrangements are with La Paz- Graham's Funeral Home, 555 West Amador, Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019