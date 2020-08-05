1/1
Adelaida L. "Lala" Aragon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adelaida's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adelaida "Lala" L. Aragon

Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and dear friend, ADELAIDA "LALA" LOPEZ ARAGON, age 89, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 16, 1930 in Fabens, Texas to Juan and Elvira Acosta Lopez. "LaLa", as she was fondly known to family and friends, retired after 35 years as a self-employed Avon Sales Representative and was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.

Survivors include five sons, Nick Aragon (Dalila), Edward Aragon (Delfina), Efren Aragon, Steven Aragon and Jose C. Aragon (Carolyn); three daughters, Mary Eleanor Arvizu, Mary Theresa Silva and Victoria Jaime; three brothers, Jose Lopez (Carmen), Jesse Lopez (Lillian) and Socorro Lopez (Cruz) and two sisters, Nellie Wells all of Las Cruces and Rebecca Martinez, of Doña Ana. Other survivors include 25 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lala was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Jose C. Aragon Sr., on July 20, 2015; five brothers, Ramon, Monserrato, Johnny, Willie and Walter; her aunt and uncle, Jesus and Lucas Rede.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. A Memorial Mass for Lala will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 E. Espina Street. Inurnment of cremains will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where she will be in the family plot.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved