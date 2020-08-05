Adelaida "Lala" L. Aragon
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and dear friend, ADELAIDA "LALA" LOPEZ ARAGON, age 89, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 16, 1930 in Fabens, Texas to Juan and Elvira Acosta Lopez. "LaLa", as she was fondly known to family and friends, retired after 35 years as a self-employed Avon Sales Representative and was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include five sons, Nick Aragon (Dalila), Edward Aragon (Delfina), Efren Aragon, Steven Aragon and Jose C. Aragon (Carolyn); three daughters, Mary Eleanor Arvizu, Mary Theresa Silva and Victoria Jaime; three brothers, Jose Lopez (Carmen), Jesse Lopez (Lillian) and Socorro Lopez (Cruz) and two sisters, Nellie Wells all of Las Cruces and Rebecca Martinez, of Doña Ana. Other survivors include 25 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Lala was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Jose C. Aragon Sr., on July 20, 2015; five brothers, Ramon, Monserrato, Johnny, Willie and Walter; her aunt and uncle, Jesus and Lucas Rede.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. A Memorial Mass for Lala will be celebrated at 10 AM Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 E. Espina Street. Inurnment of cremains will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where she will be in the family plot.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.