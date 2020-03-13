|
Agustin R. Valdez Moreno
Vado - AGUSTIN R. MORENO VALDEZ, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, age 89, of Vado left his dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born to Jose Valdez and Teofila Moreno on October 28, 1930 in Aguascalientes, Aguascalientes, Mexico, Agustin had been an area resident since 1988. He retired as a farm worker and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Leonor Mancha Valdez of the family home; two sons, Miguel Angel Valdez of El Paso, TX and Jose Valdez of Vado; four daughters, Lucia Valdez of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX, Norma Leticia Valdez of Deerfield, KS, Elsa Valdez of Vado and Estella Ceballos of Fabens, TX; two sisters, Manuela and Maria de Jesus Campos both of Chihuahua, Chihuahua, MX. Other survivors include twenty four grandchildren; thirty-eight great grandchildren; two great great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Roberto and Juan Valdez.
Visitation for Mr. Valdez will begin at 9 AM Monday, March 16, 2020 in San Pedro Del Cerro Mission, 137 Lomas Avenue in Del Cerro where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 10 AM. The Mass of the Christian Burial will follow immediately thereafter with Reverend Carlos Espinoza, officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Memorial Pines Cemetery, 3081 Memorial Pines Lane in Sunland Park where he will be laid to rest.
Serving as casket bearers will be Alejandro and Jesus Navarrete, Ivan Apodaca, David, Miguel, and Daniel Valdez.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020