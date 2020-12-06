Alan Gillespie
Arrey - ALAN GILLESPIE, October 18, 1965 - December 3, 2020
Alan went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was at home surrounded by his family. Alan was born and raised in Arrey, New Mexico. Alan was known for being a great friend and someone you could count on and if there was a problem, he would fix it. Alan had a passion for farming and was good at it. For anyone who knew Alan, knew that he also enjoyed his prayer meetings and trips to the office.
Alan is preceded in death by his Father "Richie", and Uncle Danny Gillespie.
He is survived by his wife Marla Gillespie; daughter Shania (Robert) Montoya; mother Sylvia Gillespie (David); brother Kenny Gillespie (Dee); step children Ashleigh Coulter, Tanna (Adam) Michels, and Justin Fisher; uncle Benny Joe and many grandchildren Mia, Taylynn, Emalee, Troy, Marleigh, Ethan, Kiley, Bailey, Coy.
Alan is a great man and he is loved by many.
Alan has joined some of his great friends he lost this year, Charlie and Gary.
As per Alan's wishes he requested that there be no funeral.
