1/1
Alan Gillespie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Gillespie

Arrey - ALAN GILLESPIE, October 18, 1965 - December 3, 2020

Alan went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was at home surrounded by his family. Alan was born and raised in Arrey, New Mexico. Alan was known for being a great friend and someone you could count on and if there was a problem, he would fix it. Alan had a passion for farming and was good at it. For anyone who knew Alan, knew that he also enjoyed his prayer meetings and trips to the office.

Alan is preceded in death by his Father "Richie", and Uncle Danny Gillespie.

He is survived by his wife Marla Gillespie; daughter Shania (Robert) Montoya; mother Sylvia Gillespie (David); brother Kenny Gillespie (Dee); step children Ashleigh Coulter, Tanna (Adam) Michels, and Justin Fisher; uncle Benny Joe and many grandchildren Mia, Taylynn, Emalee, Troy, Marleigh, Ethan, Kiley, Bailey, Coy.

Alan is a great man and he is loved by many.

Alan has joined some of his great friends he lost this year, Charlie and Gary.

As per Alan's wishes he requested that there be no funeral.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LCsun-news.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved