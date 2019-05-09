|
|
Albert Cordova
Deming - Albert Cordova, 52, former resident of Deming passed away Monday May 6, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces.
Visitation will be on Friday May 10, 2019 beginning at 1 o'clock in the afternoon at Baca's Funeral Chapel in Deming. Graveside services and interment will follow at 3 o'clock at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Lorriane Silva officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny, Chris and Albert Jr. Cordova, Jaime and Raul Rodriguez, and Richard Casillas.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 9, 2019