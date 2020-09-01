1/1
Albertina "Bertha" Chacon
1921 - 2020
Albertina "Bertha" Chacon

Las Cruces - Our dear aunt, cousin and friend has taken God's hand to join her parents, siblings, and other family members in Heaven. ALBERTINA "BERTHA" D. CHACON, 99 of Las Cruces passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, August 28, 2020. "Bertha", as she was fondly known to family and friends, was born February 25, 1921 in Arizona to Francisco "Chico" and Sara Chacon.

She is survived by her nephews, Jesse Chacon and Jimmy Chacon (Chris Contreras); her cousins, Margie Ibarra, Manuel Chacon Jr., Connie Rivera, and Mary Helen Delci, along with numerous other cousins and friends. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Frances Bradley; brother, Santiago "Jimmy" Chacon; a niece, Marcella Heredia; and nephew, Frank Chacon and cousins.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees will be limited. We will celebrate her life with a visitation at 9:30 AM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, 100 N. Espina Street where she will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be Benny Rivera, Lawrence Lara, Joseph Garcia, Nick Rivera, and Paul Alvarado.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:30 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
SEP
3
Rosary
10:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
SEP
3
Funeral service
Baca's Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
