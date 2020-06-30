Albertine Schreier
Las Cruces - Albertine (Tini) Schreier, 95, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on June 21, 2020.
Tini was born in Erlangen, Germany to Barbara and Michael Mueller on October 5, 1924. She married Alfred Schreier, the great love of her life, on March 24, 1960. The two were devoted to one another until Alfred passed January 20, 2018.
Tini worked as a bookkeeper and office manager. After their marriage the two immigrated to the United States in search of the "American Dream." She helped her husband establish their successful plastic injection molding business, Basic Plastic Products.
Together Tini and her husband traveled the world, including Hong Kong, Bali, China, Japan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand; but most summers were spent in their beloved ancestral home in Herzogenaurach, Germany.
Albertine is preceded in death by her husband Alfred Schreier, her brothers Heinrich, Michael and Bobby Mueller, and her sister Franziska Bar.
She is survived by her daughter Angela and her son-in-law Stephen Servies of Las Cruces, NM; her granddaughter Tina and her husband Robert Milligan, and her great granddaughter Madison of Edwards, CO, and many relatives and close friends both in Germany and the United States. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
A Catholic burial will take place in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She will be laid to rest in the family grave next to her Alfred. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Las Cruces - Albertine (Tini) Schreier, 95, of Las Cruces, New Mexico passed away on June 21, 2020.
Tini was born in Erlangen, Germany to Barbara and Michael Mueller on October 5, 1924. She married Alfred Schreier, the great love of her life, on March 24, 1960. The two were devoted to one another until Alfred passed January 20, 2018.
Tini worked as a bookkeeper and office manager. After their marriage the two immigrated to the United States in search of the "American Dream." She helped her husband establish their successful plastic injection molding business, Basic Plastic Products.
Together Tini and her husband traveled the world, including Hong Kong, Bali, China, Japan, Thailand, Australia and New Zealand; but most summers were spent in their beloved ancestral home in Herzogenaurach, Germany.
Albertine is preceded in death by her husband Alfred Schreier, her brothers Heinrich, Michael and Bobby Mueller, and her sister Franziska Bar.
She is survived by her daughter Angela and her son-in-law Stephen Servies of Las Cruces, NM; her granddaughter Tina and her husband Robert Milligan, and her great granddaughter Madison of Edwards, CO, and many relatives and close friends both in Germany and the United States. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her.
A Catholic burial will take place in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She will be laid to rest in the family grave next to her Alfred. Arrangements are with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.