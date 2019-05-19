|
Alberto (Albert) Gonzales
Las Cruces - Alberto Gonzales (Albert), age 68, died at Memorial Medical Center, Las Cruces, NM, following a battle with cancer and surrounded by family on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 4.25AM.
Born in Las Cruces in 1950, Albert was one of 12 children, and had fond memories of working on cars with his Dad and chasing his siblings with homemade arrows while playing war. At the age of 18, Albert was drafted into the United States Marine Corps serving as a Corporal for the First Marines during the Vietnam War, ultimately serving two tours for his country. Following the Marines, Albert continued to serve his community with honor and pride as an officer of the El Paso Housing Authority, as well as supporting the Border Patrol.
Albert met his wife of 41 years, Angie (Pee-Wee) Morales, in 1971, when he was thrown onto her table during a bar fight. Despite the poor first impression, Albert pursued Angie tirelessly, finally convincing her friends to set him up on a blind date with her a year later. Albert and Angie loved to go fishing and camping at Caballo Dam and Rainbow Lake and were notorious for leading La Marcha at family celebrations.
A proud family man, Albert was kind and helpful (and some might say a lovable asshole!). He loved to tell stories, wouldn't miss his menudo on a Sunday morning and never left the house without his Marine Corps cap, always proud to support the military.
Albert is survived by his wife, Angelita, his sons, Leo and Albert, grandchildren, Leo, Jerimia, Brooklyn, Poet and Conor and siblings Frankie, Betty, Jimmy, Eddie, Paul, Ray, Alice, Andy, Vickie, Walter and Cruz. Albert is preceded in death by his father, Frank Gonzales, and mother, Sara (Gonzales).
Visitation will be held at Getz Funeral Home, on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 9-10AM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10AM with the Funeral Liturgy to follow at 10:30AM at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Semper Fi. Lost but never forgotten.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 19, 2019