Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Genevieve Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberto Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberto (Albert) Gonzales


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alberto (Albert) Gonzales Obituary
Alberto (Albert) Gonzales

Las Cruces - Alberto Gonzales (Albert), age 68, died at Memorial Medical Center, Las Cruces, NM, following a battle with cancer and surrounded by family on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 4.25AM.

Born in Las Cruces in 1950, Albert was one of 12 children, and had fond memories of working on cars with his Dad and chasing his siblings with homemade arrows while playing war. At the age of 18, Albert was drafted into the United States Marine Corps serving as a Corporal for the First Marines during the Vietnam War, ultimately serving two tours for his country. Following the Marines, Albert continued to serve his community with honor and pride as an officer of the El Paso Housing Authority, as well as supporting the Border Patrol.

Albert met his wife of 41 years, Angie (Pee-Wee) Morales, in 1971, when he was thrown onto her table during a bar fight. Despite the poor first impression, Albert pursued Angie tirelessly, finally convincing her friends to set him up on a blind date with her a year later. Albert and Angie loved to go fishing and camping at Caballo Dam and Rainbow Lake and were notorious for leading La Marcha at family celebrations.

A proud family man, Albert was kind and helpful (and some might say a lovable asshole!). He loved to tell stories, wouldn't miss his menudo on a Sunday morning and never left the house without his Marine Corps cap, always proud to support the military.

Albert is survived by his wife, Angelita, his sons, Leo and Albert, grandchildren, Leo, Jerimia, Brooklyn, Poet and Conor and siblings Frankie, Betty, Jimmy, Eddie, Paul, Ray, Alice, Andy, Vickie, Walter and Cruz. Albert is preceded in death by his father, Frank Gonzales, and mother, Sara (Gonzales).

Visitation will be held at Getz Funeral Home, on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 9-10AM. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10AM with the Funeral Liturgy to follow at 10:30AM at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Semper Fi. Lost but never forgotten.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log onto www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now