La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Alberto O. Carabajal


1949 - 2019
Alberto O. Carabajal Obituary
Alberto O. Carabajal

Las Cruces - Alberto O. Carabajal was born Las Cruces, NM to Teodoro and Refugia Carabajal on August 2, 1949. He was called upon the lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his residence.

He graduated from Mayfield Highschool in 1969 and graduated from Delgado College with a Diploma of Orthotic- Prosthetic Technology in 1970. He will be remembered most by his children and grandchildren for all his love and support. Alberto will be greatly missed by all who truly loved him, and he will always and forever be appreciated. He was proceeded in death by his beloved parents and siblings. Alberto is survived by his sister Victoria Carabajal, two sons Albert Carabajal Jr, Albert Carabajal (Beto), and his two daughters Elisa Carabajal and Jennifer Moran, three step daughters Ruth Garcia, Adriana Lucano, Jeannie Duran, step son Benjamin Benavidez: 23 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday November 1, 2019 at 9 a.m.- 10 a.m. with the funeral service to start at 10 a.m., at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 W. Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005 cremation will follow the services. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
