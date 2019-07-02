|
|
Alec Beaumont
Sherwood - Alec W. Beaumont age 26 of Las Cruces, entered eternal life Thursday June 20th, 2019 in Coldwater MI. He was born April 5th, 1993 in Richmond VA, to David Frayser and Tracy Smith. SGT Beaumont proudly served his country as a soldier in the United States Army, with a tour to Afghanistan. His last duty station was Fort Bliss TX.
Survived by one son age five Andree J. Beaumont and wife Tandra M. Beaumont. His mother Tracy Smith father Michael Ross from Sherwood MI. Two sisters Catherine Bacon, Kimberly Beaumont, one brother Jacob Ross. In laws ; Thelma Lopez, Johnny Lopez, brothers and sister in law; Joshua Arreola, Scott Hamel 2nd, Monique Hamel, Two nieces one nephew Cadence Arreola, Leah Lopez, Scott Hamel 3rd.
SGT Beaumont was proceded in death by his grandmother Myra Rounds and brother in law SPC Johnny Lopez Jr.
Visitations for SGT Beaumont will begin at 5pm Friday July 5th, 2019 at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home. 555 W. Amador Ave where the prayer vigil is scheduled to begin at 6 pm. Family and friends will join together to celebrate the funeral services at 9am Saturday July 6th, 2019 at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home. SGT Beaumont's wishes were to be cremated fallowing the services.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jacob Ross, Joshua Arreola, George Leyva, Jeremiah Webster, Edgar Castro, and Joel Calzada.
Service arrangement's have been entrusted to the care of La Paz Graham's Funeral Home. 555 West. Amador Avenue Las Cruces NM 88005. (575) 526-6891.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 2, 2019