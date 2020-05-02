|
|
Alejandro "Alex" Rodriguez
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, ALEJANDRO "ALEX" RODRIGUEZ, age 67, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. Born July 24, 1952 to Jose and Estella Benavidez Rodriguez. "Alex", as he was fondly known to family and friends was a local General Contractor, highly regarded and very well respected by all that he worked with. He was a great man that will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving wife of forty-two years, Patsy Maese Rodriguez of the family home; two sons, Brian Rodriguez (Yvonne) and Adam Rodriguez: a daughter, Angela Rodriguez all of Las Cruces; two grandsons, Joshua and Kellan Rodriguez. Other survivors include six sisters, Maria Hart, Estella Sanchez (Pete) and Barbara Telles all also of Las Cruces, Mary Helen Wilhelm of Katy, TX, Olga Grander (Geoff) of San Diego, CA and Lisa Danielson (Robert) of Piedmont, OK; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Alex was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jose Rodriguez.
At his request cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapel of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 2 to May 3, 2020