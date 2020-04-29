|
|
Alejandro "Alex" Salazar
Hatch, NM - Alejandro Salazar, 25, a longtime Hatch resident passed away Friday April 24, 2020 at University Medical Center of El Paso, Texas.
Visitation will be Friday May 1, 2020 at 9 o'clock in the morning at Iglesia de Dios Filadelfia with a Funeral service to follow at 11 o'clock. Concluding services and interment will take place at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Apostol Arturo Guerrero and Pastora Emilia C. Barraza officiating.
Alex was born April 18, 1995 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Anna Aurora Carnero and Guadalupe Z. Salazar. He was an All-Star Football Player in the Hatch Valley High School number thirty-three (33) football player, Captain of the football team and cheerleader squad. He was known as the "life of the party", always smiling, optimistic, and the biggest supporter of his friends and family. Alex had a passion for farming and upheld a strong work ethic.
He is survived by his loving parents, Guadalupe and Anna Aurora Salazar; big brother to Marcos Adrian and Victoria Salazar; maternal grandparents, Mariano and Eulalia Carnero; paternal grandparents, Guadalupe and Gregoria Salazar; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Serving as pallbearers are: Marcos Adrian Salazar, Alberto Ramon Barraza, Joel Salazar, Jonathan Salazar, Enrique M. Bueno, Nieves Muñoz, Mauricio Cano and Angel Soliz.
Alex is now with Our Lord Jesus Christ... "HE IS IN GOD'S ARMS."
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020