Alejo Galvan
Las Cruces - Alejo C. Galvan (Alex) Our Beloved Alex as he was fondly known by his loved ones, was born September 17, 1941, and entered the kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the age of 78. Alex was born in Hatch, New Mexico.
Alex worked many years at Montgomery Wards in Las Cruces, NM. He was a very well-known mechanic to everyone that loved him. Mr. Galvan was a small business owner at The CITY OF THE CROSSES Religious Store. Alex was a HUGE Dallas Cowboys Fan; he sure did Love them Cowboys!! Go Dodgers!! Alex loved life and especially his Family, Alex would go above and beyond to help anyone he loved. Throughout the years Alex loved farming, vacationing with family and watching wrestling. Alex enjoyed going to watch WWE live matches with his grandson Dominic and son Kenny. He enjoyed eating ice cream with his granddaughter Karly. Alex was the family comedian, he loved to make everyone laugh! Alex LOVED HIS GRANDCHILDREN Dominic, Karly, Noah, Stephanie and Samantha more than life itself. He enjoyed taking trips to Deming, NM to see his beloved Sister in law Viola Salaiz, she meant the world too him.
Alex is survived by his loving Wife Emma Galvan his sweetheart, 3 sons Kenny, Raymond and Michael, 2 Daughters Angela (Gilbert); Gloria, his 10 adored Grandchildren and 18 great-children. 2 brothers Fred (Dixie), Rudy (Chris), 1 sister Mary (Julian). Alex had numerous nieces and nephews and Godchildren. Alex appreciated the Salaiz family, his cousins Francis and Rosanna, his sweet friends Kathy Norris and ma 'ma, nephews Rudy Jr., Robert and his niece Danielle who would take yearly vacations to see their uncle Alex.
Alex was preceded in death by his parents, Consuelo and Lorenza Galvan and nephew Julian Arellin.
Services will be held at St. Genevieve's Roman Catholic Church, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 9:00 am. Only 62 people are allowed in the church during this time. Also remember to wear your face mask while in the church at all times. Honorary Pallbearers are his grandchildren Dominic, Karly, and Noah.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.