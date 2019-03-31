|
ALEXANDER "ALEX" MORALES
Las Cruces - ALEXANDER "ALEX" MORALES, age 51, lifelong resident of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with his Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 10, 1967 to Charlie and Constancia Zapien Morales. "Alex", as he was fondly known to family and friends was a caregiver by trade and a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Survivors include his mother Connie Morales; brother, Charlie Morales, Jr; four sisters, Maria Elena Reyes, Sylvia Morales, Christina Trujillo, and Lara Archuleta all of Las Cruces; his special cousin, Lisa Duran. His nephews and nieces, Charlie Morales III, Rocky and Nicolas, BriAnna, Mariah, Adrian and Santana Reyes, Mary Nicole Cuaron, Bobby Alarcon III, Amari Archuleta; seven great nieces and nephews; two aunts, Anna and Bob McGrath, Rosemary Apodaca, Victor and Linda Apodaca; numerous cousins and numerous friends; uncle Joe and Jane Morales. Alex was preceded in death by his father, Charlie R. Morales; grandparents, Frank and Esperanza Apodaca and Victor and Sophia Morales; uncles, Alfonso Apodaca and tony Morales; and aunt Nellie Ballesteros.
At his request cremation had taken place and a Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, April 1, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road. Inurnment of cremains will take place at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascrues.com
