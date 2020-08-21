Alexandra Sak



Alexandra Sak was born in Lansing Michigan on May 20th, 1967. Also known as Annie, after she came home from school in the first grade and informed her mother that Alexandra was too long a name to write on the top of her school papers and besides, "it's a boy's name". She carried this sense of determination and assessment of how things should be with her from that time forward.



She bravely journeyed westward with her mother and sister in the summer of 1978 all the time tormenting her little sister with tales of how primitive and uninhabitable the wild west would be. However, despite misgivings, she flourished in Las Cruces, graduated from Mayfield High School, attended NMSU, made many friends, married and fiercely loved and raised her daughters here at the foot of the Organ Mountains.



She was forever proud, and rightly so of her career at Thompson, Sak and Associates where she worked as Office Manager for twenty years. She brought her own personal stamp to the art and science of office managing. Her loyalty, strength and determination in tackling seemingly overwhelming situations and prevailing through her own unique brand of creativity, relationship building and energy were clearly in evidence. She welcomed and supported clients and patients, developed relationships with attorneys and their staff members, and stubbornly befriended and doggedly pursued insurance companies and their personnel.



She ended the earthly part of her journey on August 14, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice. Left behind, are her parents, Thomas Thompson and Mary Jane Sak of Las Cruces, NM and Thomas Sak and Frances Sak of Santa Cruz, CA. She is also survived by her beloved daughters and their families; Molly Reid and her husband Will Melius and her precious grandson, Jackson Thomas of Aztec, NM and Maggie Jane Simpson and her significant other, Patrick Leaton of Tucson, AZ. She was especially grateful to her sister Katherine Tomicek and her fiancée Sang Han as well as Katie's children; Clara, Anna and Matt, her immediate neighbors and assistants during her long illness. She also leaves behind her very special little brother, Mark Thompson and his wife Jenny of Hatch, NM and their children, and her brother Erik Thompson and his wife, Anndrea who in Alex's last days gave her hope.



Due to COVID 19 concerns, a small memorial gathering will be held at a later date.



In these troubled times, in lieu of flowers, please honor Alex's memory by following her practice of giving to those in need. She had a personal commitment to never pass a homeless person without giving money, a bottle of water, or her lunch if she had it to give. Or, if so inclined, please make a contribution to The Ehlers Danlos Society, 1732 1st Ave. #20373; New York, NY 10128; USA









