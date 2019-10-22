|
|
Alexis "Lexi" A. Legarreta
Las Cruces - After a brief and bravely fought battle with pulmonary arterial hypertension, the Holy Spirt called our beloved daughter, granddaughter, niece, and dear friend, Alexis Ashley Legarreta, to the gates of Heaven on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the University Of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. Born on May 20, 2001, in Las Cruces, Lexi, as she was fondly known, brought joy to all those who had the privilege of knowing her for 18 wonderful years.
A freshman at New Mexico State University and a May 2019 graduate of Mayfield High School, Lexi was a cheerleader for the Trojans, a member of ENLACE, and a friend to all. Family and friends remember Lexi for her bold and outgoing personality, witty sense of humor, and exuberant presence, which complemented her short stature.
Lexi touched the lives of so many people. She was a beloved, shining, and happy girl—a light of life and a star in countless hearts. She leaves her family and friends smiling through their tears. While it is difficult to understand why she died at such a young age, the gratitude for having her at all will eventually outshine this painful emotion.
She was an exceptional and gifted human being, having never lost her capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness—even when faced with terrifying illness.
Lexi was the prized daughter of Ashley Legarreta, the adored grandchild of Maria Legarreta or Nana, as Lexi affectionately called her, and the treasured niece of her uncle Marc Legarreta. Lexi also had a loving boyfriend Johnny Jared Carrillo, who gently held her heart in his hands. Lexi was also survived by her great grandmother Angela Chavira or Big Nana, her great grandfather Richard C. Legarreta (Martha), and her father Antonio C. Alaniz. Lexi was preceded in death by her grandfather Richard M. Legarreta, great-grandfather Pedro V. Chavira, great grandmother, Wendy Legarreta, great-great grandmother, Lucy White, great-great uncle Dennis Lovato, great aunt Yvonne Rivera, and cousins Stephanie Rivera and Amry Lucero.
Cremation has taken place, and the Holy Rosary for Lexi will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home parish, Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church, 5525 Cristo Rey in Doña Ana. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Very Reverend Juan Camilo Montoya immediately following. The Rite of Committal and Inurnment of cremains will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens where Lexi will be laid to rest near other members of her family.
Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Carrillo, Francisco Acosta, Teddy Almanza, David Bedale, Nick Lopez, David Morales, Steven Sanchez, and Shawn Yelton.
Lexi's family would also like to express their gratitude for the outstanding care and treatment provided by doctors, nurses, and other staff at Memorial Medical Center and UNM Hospital. It was their compassion, dedication, and support that brought much comfort to Lexi during the last days of her life.
In Lexi's honor, donations may be made online to the UNM Foundation to support research, outreach, and care for patients with pulmonary hypertension at unmfund.org/fund/the-lexi-legarreta-memorial-fund/. Checks may be made payable to the Lexi Legarreta Memorial Fund and mailed to the UNM Foundation, 700 Lomas Blvd. NE, Two Woodward Center, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
To support graduating ENLACE seniors from Mayfield High School, gifts may also be made to the Alexis Legarreta ENLACE Scholarship by making checks payable to MHS ENLACE and mailing them to Mayfield High School, c/o David Morales, 1955 N. Valley Dr, Las Cruces, NM, 88007.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, (575) 527-2222, with flowers provided by Barb's Flowerland (575) 525-1850
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019