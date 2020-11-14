Alfonso (Wero) Bustamante
Las Cruces - Alfonso (Wero) Bustamante , age 67, of Las Cruces, passed away on November 7, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born August 10, 1953 in Tortugas to Matilde and Alfonso Bustamante.
Wero was first and foremost a family man who was tirelessly dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren. Always just a phone call away, he came with tools, a gas can, or a ride making sure to bring stories and laughter with him. He was a die hard San Francisco 49er's fan and was always ready to cheer on his team. He was his family's rock and the mark he left on those who knew and loved him will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his loving wife Estela of the family home, his mother Matilde Bustamante of Las Cruces, two sons Alfonso Bustamante III, Mario Bustamante (Sheena Bake) of Las Cruces, honorary son Karl King, three daughters Jessica Sanchez (Chris Bustillos), Illene Bustamante of Las Cruces, and Vanessa Bustamante (Sarah Bustamante) also of Las Cruces. Alfonso also leaves behind nine grandchildren Alexis Sanchez, Dominic Bustamante (Julieta Perez Medina ), Marcus Sanchez (Daniela Campos), Karlton, Klay and Kaleb King, Robert Bake, Cassidy Barela, Catalina Barela and a great grand child Reymundo Sanchez.
He was preceded in Death by his father, three sisters, and a grand daughter Jessalene Bustamante.
Calling hours will begin at 02:00 P.M. Tuesday November 17, 2020 at St Albert the Great Newman Center at 2615 S. Solano Street. The Funeral Mass is scheduled to begin at 03:00 P.M. Due to Covid-19 restrictions capacity will be limited.
