Alfonso Castillo "Poncho" Munoz
1928 - 2020
Alfonso "Poncho" Castillo Munoz

El Paso - Alfonso "Poncho" Castillo Munoz

Alfonso "Poncho" Castillo Munoz, (92) of La Union, New Mexico passed away Tuesday morning October 27th, peacefully in his home after a long life. Poncho was born August 2, 1928 in El Paso, Texas to Ana Maria Castillo and Aurelio Munoz.

Poncho is survived by his wife of 67 years, Maria Refugio "Cuca" Cruz, four children: Tony his wife Ricki, Adam, Diane Ludwig her husband Henry, and Sandra Munoz Columbus. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Toni and husband Dan, Brett and wife Erika, Cassie and partner Brett, Henry Louis, Anthony and Mia; three great-grandchildren Ayden, Darlington and Tennyson; and his sister Maria de la Luz Valdez. He's preceded in death by his grandchild Erica Hayes and brother Leonardo Munoz.

Reared in the Segundo Barrio, he attended Bowie High School, and enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17. Poncho is a veteran of the Korean War and was a member of Company A-7th Cavalry Regiment where he earned several medals. Upon returning from the Army he worked at Weaver Scope where he met the love of his life, Cuca. Together they helped his Uncle, Jesus "Chuy" Castillo start the Original Bowie Bakery at the corner of 7th and Park. After 34 years, he retired from Raytheon and loved attending the countless extra curricular events his grandchildren participated in. He enjoyed pan dulce with his coffee every morning and attending Church on Sunday's.

During this time, as we journey through this pandemic, and in consideration of health and safety Poncho's services will be limited to immediate family members. Your prayers are greatly appreciated. Visitation beginning at 5:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm will be held on Tuesday, November 3; and the Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, November 4 at 10:30am at Our Lady of Refuge Church in La Union, New Mexico. He will be interred in the La Union Cemetery with Military Honors. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes-480 North Resler El Paso, TX 79912






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 PM
NOV
3
Rosary
07:00 PM
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Refuge Church
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
