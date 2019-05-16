Services
Rosary
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Following Services
Alfonso Rincon "Poncho" Rodriguez
1952 - 2019


Alfonso Rincon "Poncho" Rodriguez Obituary
Alfonso "Poncho" Rincon Rodriguez

Las Cruces - Alfonso "Poncho" Rincon Rodriguez was called home on May 8th, 2019, after a short but courageous battle with an illness.

Poncho was born on June 3rd, 1952, in Las Cruces, New Mexico and served in the United States Navy. He bought a house in Leasburg, New Mexico and that is where he settled with his wife. He eventually added four acres making the ranch that it is today. He was the hardest working person you could ever meet but also the most giving person. He was a truck driver and worked for R & C Stage Lines Inc. for 34 years. When he wasn't driving, he was working on his in ranch. His ranch and pecan trees were his pride and joy. His favorite pastime was Sunday afternoons sitting in his garage, drinking beer, cooking out on the grill and listening to his oldies on 92.3. He loved to tell you to sit a spell. He was not a man of many words but enjoyed a good debate on politics.

Poncho is survived by his wife, Patricia M. Rodriguez, of 43 years, three daughters Eloisa Campos (Jesse Haynes), Angelica Rodriguez and Alejandra Rodriguez (Jeremy Trujillo) and six grandchildren, Augustina and Anastasia Rodriguez, Beatrice Mendoza, Jesse Rodriguez, Hermione Rodriguez and Santiago Rodriguez. He had a large family with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and great nieces and great nephews. He had six siblings which two proceeded in his death.

Poncho was not a traditional man. When he passed, he wanted his family and friends not be sad and have a drawn-out funeral service but to celebrate his life and have a beer for him. To keep to his wishes there will be a Memorial Services with Rosary on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. Immediately following military honors by Navy Honor Guard and Marine Corps League El Perro Diablo. To sign the local online guest book visit www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 16, 2019
