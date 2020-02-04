|
Alfonso Terrazas Sr.
Las Cruces - Alfonso Terrazas Sr. was born on July 3, 1935 in La Union, NM to Francisco and Benancia Terrazas, he entered into eternal rest on January 28, 2020 in Carson City Nevada.
He proudly served his county in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. After his service to our country, he worked at White Sands Missile Range before becoming a Las Cruces Police officer. After leaving the Police Dept. he worked at the Santa Fe Correctional facility and subsequently retired from public service.
Alfonso is preceded in death by his grandson, Brian Terrazas, 2 brothers Raul and David and 3 sisters, Ramona, Estella and Connie. He has 2 surviving siblings, Teresa Terrazas and Juliette (Nena) Howie.
He is survived by his son, Alfonso Terrazas Jr. of Albuquerque, NM, Edmundo Terrazas of West Virginia and a daughter Sylvia Terrazas-Black of Carson City, NV. He is also survived by his Grandson Alfonso Terrazas, III (AJ) of Phoenix, and 4 granddaughters, Sylena Dean, Sarina Banda and Lacy Alexander of Carson City, NV and Rebekah Terrazas of Las Cruces, NM. Along with 7 great-grand children.
Cremation will take place at Walton's funeral home in Carson City and interment of ashes will take place at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020