|
|
Alfred B. Ruiz
Las Cruces - Dad | Grandpa | Brother | Servant of God
ALFRED "DITO" B. RUIZ, 85, has joined our loving Creator on March 25, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice. "Dito", was born October 6, 1934, to Alfredo and Beatrice Montoya Ruiz. He has now joined his wife, Bertha Ruiz, his parents, brother, Frank Ruiz and sister, Dolores Telles, who have also entered eternal life.
Alfred is survived by son, Joseph X. Ruiz and his daughter-in-law Sonya Ruiz of Las Cruces; grandchildren, Alyssa Nicolle, Jaclyn Anne Marie and Jordan Joseph; two sisters Gloria Cardoza (Julian) and Minerva Alvidrez of Las Cruces; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In the words of his son, "I lost my hero, friend, mentor and life guide the day he passed to eternal life. I am honored to have call him "Dad". He instilled in me to put God first, then family and the respect for everyone. He saw me take my first breath and I saw him take his last on this earth."
"Dito" was a long-time resident of Las Cruces where he graduated from Union (Las Cruces) High School in 1954. He served his country in the Army then worked at Raytheon in White Sands Missile Range until he retired in 1998, 2 years after he became a loving grandpa. During that time, he dedicated his life to be a servant of Jesus. He served as an usher at Las Cruces First Assembly of God and as a prison minister at Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility for many years. He shared the love of Christ to anyone who crossed his path.
He was a lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lakers and Rams, as well as the NMSU Aggies. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports and was at every single game. He sold fundraising tickets, purchased anything the kids were selling and spoiling the kids at the concession stands and he was a very kind 'Papa". He will forever be missed.
Since gatherings are not able to take place at this time, a private ceremony with immediate family to rest his ashes will take in the days to come.
His Lord said to him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant; you were faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.' Matthew 25:21
Special thanks to the nursing staff at the Good Samaritan for all the love and care given to Alfred the two years his was there.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020