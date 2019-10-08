|
Alfredo H. Garcia
Las Cruces - Former Doña Ana County Sheriff and Retired Sergeant, Alfredo H. Garcia, 89, passed away September 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Alfredo was born to the late Guadalupe Garcia and Martha Hidalgo Garcia, in Las Cruces, NM on October 21, 1929. He attended Las Cruces Union High School, and later enlisted in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged, he was hired by the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office as a dispatcher, then promoted to field deputy, and was elected as the youngest Sheriff of Doña Ana County.
In 1963, after his term ended as sheriff, he was hired on as a detective by the Las Cruces Police Department's, Chief Ben Silva. Alfredo was proud of his 39 years of total service in Law Enforcement. Alfredo married Otilia Eres Garcia and blessed with a loving family. He was an avid camper, fisherman, and hunter.
Alfredo is survived by his three children, David A. Garcia (Jan), Michael E. Garcia, and Martha Enriquez. His two granddaughter's Vanessa Stevenson (Aramis) and Theresa Enriquez (Roderick Watkins). His great-grandsons, Bennett and Jackson Stevenson, and great granddaughter Zoey Watkins. His nephew Danny Garcia (Lupe), his great grand-nephew David Borunda and great grand-niece McKayla Borunda, who lovingly called him Big Grandpa. His sister Genevieve Barrio, his brothers Daniel Garcia (Mary Helen), Raymond Garcia (Evelyn,). His brothers-in-law, Luis R. Eres (Romelia), Antonio A. Eres (Socorro), and sister-in-law, Ramona Eres Ferralez, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Otilia, grandson Jason, his parents Guadalupe and Martha, stepmother, Carmen A. Garcia, his sister Mary Helen Garcia, brothers-in-law Alfred G Barrio, and Robert D. Eres. Alfredo will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and fellow law enforcement personnel.
A Rosary is scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2019 at 9:30AM at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church with the Funeral Liturgy to follow at 10:00AM. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, to sign our local online guestbook please log on to www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019