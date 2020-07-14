Alfredo Lucas GonzalezLas Cruces - Alfredo L Gonzalez, 73, of Las Cruces New Mexico, passed away on Tuesday, July 8, 2020, in Las Cruces.Alfredo (Freddy) was born September 25, 1946 in El Paso Texas to Lucas D. Gonzalez and Bertha Mata Gonzalez. He graduated from New Mexico State University with a Masters Degree in Animal Science (Reproductive Physiology) in 1974 and had worked as Superintended of Livestock Research for USDA-Agricultural Research Services at the Jornada Experimental Range, Las Cruces, New Mexico for 20 years. His scientific research included livestock and reproduction development throughout the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Paraguay.Freddy is survived by his sons Julio Dario and Lucas Daniel, a daughter, Natalia Gonzalez and her husband Cesar Jara; sister Pati Gonzalez and Randy Thomas, three grandchildren- Victoria Arantza Gonzalez, Alberto Dario Gonzalez and Benjamin Jara and cherished family friend, Baby Beltran.Memorial service will be held Thursday, July 16 at 11:00 a.m. at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home, 555 W. Amador Ave. Las Cruces New Mexico. Family will be available to receive condolences 9-11 a.m. prior to the service. Due to Covid 19 all attendees are requested to bring a mask and limited capacity will only be allowed during the service. A private burial will be held on Friday at Restlawn Memorial Cemetery with military honors.Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005