Alfredo V. Borges
Las Cruces - April 20, 1920 - February 22, 2019
God called him home just two months before his 99th birthday. Alfredo was born in Belem, Para', Brazil. He served in the Brazilian Army as a Lieutenant during WWII. He then worked in his uncle's bank for a short time as a CPA, but decided to immigrate to the United States in 1945 in search of the American Dream. He found it with Ford Motor Co. and returned to Recife, Brazil in 1947 to marry the love of his life Suzanna C. Ferreira. He promised her the world and he delivered. Working in the Overseas Division of Ford Motor Co. he used his remarkable mechanical ability to train mechanics in Ford dealerships worldwide. While raising their 3 children, Al and Sue traveled around the world living in many different countries, learned new languages, immersed themselves into different cultures, and experienced memorable adventures. When Al's job brought him back to the United States in 1978 they became proud American citizens. Shortly before his retirement in 1984, Al was awarded an Honorary Engineering Degree from Ford Motor Company. Soon after, they moved to Las Cruces to be close to two of their children who already lived here. Alfredo was curious about everything and loved to learn new things. He could fix anything. He took the time to pass his knowledge on to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to entertain friends and family with his jokes, magic tricks and anecdotes about the places he had been. He was a man of honor and integrity. He was preceded in death by his grandson Robert S. Saenz. He had many friends who will remember him fondly. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 72 years Suzanna, his children Eduardo (Donna); Susie (Joe Pfeiffer); Bob (Wanda); his grandchildren Elijah, Ryan; Stephanie Martinez (Jeff); Jodi Richardson (Wade); Julee Clark (Carl); Jeffrey Pfeiffer (Norma); Dan Pattarozzi (Heidi); Jessica Sykes; Bradley Borges(Stephanie G.); great grandchildren, Bianca, Phoebe, Sam; Chandler, Robert, Sara; Janai, Jessey, Joaquin; Jena Waddell (Zach); Justin Richarson (Ashleigh); Aaron, Maria, Alex, Ethan, Steven, Sophia; Noah, Zion, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Cremation took place at Getz Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held in April.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 8, 2019