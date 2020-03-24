|
Alice Garcia Rivera
Las Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend, ALICE GARCIA RIVERA, age 65, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born July 30, 1954 to Jesus M. and Petra Garcia Rivera, Alice worked in the Medical Field as a Business Office Specialist and was a #1 Dallas Cowboys Fan. She was a communicant at IHM.
Those left to celebrate her life include a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Soto Marrujo (Art); two sons, David P. Soto (Samantha) all of Las Cruces and Joseph J. Soto (Erika) of Dallas, TX; two brothers, Jesus M. Rivera Jr. (Carrie) of Salt Lake City, UT and Albert Rivera (Liz) of Las Cruces; five sisters, Gloria Rivera, Yolanda Lopez (Albert), Julie Lucero (Bennie), Vera Rivera, Candie Aguirre (Humberto) and Lyz Rivera (John) all also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, Daniel, Phoenix, Chloe, Michael, Jacob, Dominic and Keemonn as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Bertha Jean Rivera.
At her request cremation will take place and a Memorial Service with a private inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020