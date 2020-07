Alice Garcia RiveraLas Cruces - It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, granny, sister, aunt and dear friend, ALICE GARCIA RIVERA, age 65, lifelong resident of Las Cruces on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Born July 30, 1954 to Jesus M. and Petra Garcia Rivera, Alice worked in the Medical Field as a Business Office Specialist and was a #1 Dallas Cowboys Fan. She was a communicant at IHM.Those left to celebrate her life include a daughter, Rebecca "Becky" Soto Marrujo (Art); two sons, David P. Soto (Samantha) all of Las Cruces and Joseph J. Soto (Erika) of Dallas, TX; two brothers, Jesus M. Rivera Jr. (Carrie) of Salt Lake City, UT and Albert Rivera (Liz) of Las Cruces; five sisters, Gloria Rivera, Yolanda Lopez (Albert), Julie Lucero (Bennie), Vera Rivera, Candie Aguirre (Humberto) and Lyz Rivera (John) all also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, Daniel, Phoenix, Chloe, Michael, Jacob, Dominic and Keemonn as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Bertha Jean Rivera.At her request cremation has taken place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter. Inurnment of cremains will be held in a private ceremony at a later date.Honorary bearers will be her loving grandchildren and the 12u KC Bambino's Baseball Team.Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com