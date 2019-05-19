|
Alice M. Schwebke
Phoenix - Alice M. Schwebke passed from this earthly world April 23, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. She has gone to join her husband Delaine "Bud" Schwebke and her father and mother, Louis and Agnes Severyn. She will be greatly missed by her children, William (Anne), Steven (Rebecca), Betty (John) Stanley, Jim and Susan; grandchildren Brian (Lindsay), Sean, Eric (Shealynn Trujillo), Sara (Joelene), and Kate; and great grandchildren Ben, Luke, Abeni and Darren; as well as other family and many friends.
Alice was born in 1930 and raised in Omaha, Nebraska, where she enjoyed singing in a polka band following graduation from North High School. She met Bud's sister Erma, who took her home to the family ranch near Bartlett, Nebraska, where she met and fell in love with Bud. Following their marriage, they worked the ranch and raised five children, until moving to Las Cruces, New Mexico, in 1976. In Las Cruces, Alice worked for AAA Travel and the Las Cruces School System before retiring.
Alice always enjoyed music and singing and shopping (especially for anything with a heart or an angel on it), and was active in Eastern Star.
A celebration of Alice's life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, in Phoenix, Arizona. Contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local hospice, or to the Dove of the Desert United Methodist Church, 7201 W. Beardsley Road, Glendale, AZ 85308.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on May 19, 2019